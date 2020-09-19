Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $19.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRT. BidaskClub raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 442,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,715. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 4,759 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $63,437.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,554.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $107,710.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,143 shares in the company, valued at $818,473.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock worth $383,142. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

