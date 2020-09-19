Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.50.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.