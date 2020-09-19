ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ORBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,884,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 239,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 94,632 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 880,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.