Orchid Price Reaches $0.27 (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $97.93 million and $11.95 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 180.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.04515339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034968 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

