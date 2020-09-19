Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000447 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

