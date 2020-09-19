Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $24.58 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00022303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00246182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.01465895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.