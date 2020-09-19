ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IX. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IX opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ORIX by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,152 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ORIX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 270,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

