Ormeus Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $193,936.00 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $624,554.92 and approximately $193,936.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00439769 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

