Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 879,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 451,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,650. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

