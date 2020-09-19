OST Price Tops $0.0075 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, OST has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io and OKEx. OST has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $100,728.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00246150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01464340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00218076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About OST

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 757,235,989 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, Coinsuper, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

