Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE:OMI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.34. 1,790,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on OMI shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.