Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

