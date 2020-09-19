Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PBMLF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of -0.19. Pacific Booker Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

