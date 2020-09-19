Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.92.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 46.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth about $2,809,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

