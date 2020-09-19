PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) & Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Critical Analysis

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

79.9% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PacWest Bancorp and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 3 2 1 2.67 Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.93%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.51%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -90.52% 7.15% 1.12% Washington Federal 25.93% 8.46% 1.00%

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 1.52 $468.64 million $3.90 4.55 Washington Federal $733.78 million 2.29 $210.26 million $2.61 8.51

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Washington Federal on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.