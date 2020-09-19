Pamp Network (PAMP) Trading Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1.14 million worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00007001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pamp Network Token Profile

Pamp Network is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

