Pandacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pandacoin

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

