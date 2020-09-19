Pantos (PAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,971.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $8,971.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00246918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01463146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00218477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,215,341 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

