PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.14). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:PAR traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $43.27. 503,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,540. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,134,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PAR Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PAR Technology by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in PAR Technology by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 284,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

