PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6,216.0% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,619 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 884,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 230,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,134,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 503,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. PAR Technology has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $46.49.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

