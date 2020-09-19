Parachute Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,436.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $216,436.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056892 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 71.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,775,592 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.