ParallelCoin One Day Volume Hits $26.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $56,430.50 and approximately $26.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00437706 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

