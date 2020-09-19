Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. 117,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,707. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

