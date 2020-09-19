Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,248,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,465,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 788,481 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,700 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,444,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 694,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

