PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $10.29 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $230,957.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00084365 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00125402 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041782 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000401 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007941 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,172,933 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

