Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.57% of Parsley Energy worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

