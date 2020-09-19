Particl Market Capitalization Hits $5.32 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $36,993.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,689,972 coins and its circulating supply is 9,227,639 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.