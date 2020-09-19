PAX Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $62.35 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,957.48 or 0.17838017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $62.35 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.26 or 0.04540542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034979 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 31,850 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

