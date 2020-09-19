Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BW.com, DDEX and FCoin. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.26 million and approximately $263.24 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000452 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000551 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, C2CX, Bitfinex, DDEX, Bittrex, KuCoin, BCEX, WazirX, HitBTC, OKCoin, ZB.COM, CoinEx, TOKOK, BitMart, CoinBene, P2PB2B, MXC, Gate.io, OKEx, BigONE, Hotbit, Kyber Network, BW.com, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bitrue, CoinPlace, ABCC, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, BitMax, Crex24, Coinbit, Iquant and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.