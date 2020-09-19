PayBX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.04659671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034773 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

AXPR is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

