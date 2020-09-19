Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 621.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 621.90 ($8.13).

PSON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Pearson alerts:

LON:PSON traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 498.70 ($6.52). The company had a trading volume of 4,700,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 872.60 ($11.40). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 561.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 527.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pearson will post 5620.6306243 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.