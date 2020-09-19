PeepCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $403,984.73 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 46.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 97.2% against the dollar. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $403,984.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001180 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 179,339,559,772 coins and its circulating supply is 140,139,559,772 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

