Peercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.53 million and $35,199.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,488,070 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

