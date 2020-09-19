Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. cut Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

