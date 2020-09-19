Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVAC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 686,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

