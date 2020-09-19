PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

