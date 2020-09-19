Peony Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $61,472.93 and $5,897.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00058969 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,733,823 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,995 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

