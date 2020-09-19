Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRDO. BidaskClub lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

