Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Taglich Brothers upgraded Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of PERI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 115,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

