Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Taglich Brothers upgraded Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.
Shares of PERI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 115,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
