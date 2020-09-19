Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008863.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE PBT opened at $2.83 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
