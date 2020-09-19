Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,568,000 after purchasing an additional 488,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,156,000 after acquiring an additional 949,794 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after acquiring an additional 359,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $47.07. 1,832,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.