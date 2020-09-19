Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. Perrigo also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.43.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

