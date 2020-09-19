Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. Perrigo also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.
Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.43.
In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.
