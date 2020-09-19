Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. Perrigo also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.43.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

