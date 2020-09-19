Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,814.92 ($36.78).

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,190 ($41.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,701 ($35.29) to GBX 2,917 ($38.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,688 ($35.12), for a total value of £1,747,200 ($2,283,026.26).

LON:PSN traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,496 ($32.61). 1,538,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.86. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.49). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,543.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,318.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

