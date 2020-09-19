Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $25.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 1,315,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 20,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,117 shares of company stock valued at $19,884,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. 1,707,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,031. The company has a market capitalization of $769.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $24.87.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.
