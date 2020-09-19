Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $25.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 1,315,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 20,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,117 shares of company stock valued at $19,884,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 45.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. 1,707,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,031. The company has a market capitalization of $769.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

