Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.58 ($26.57).

Peugeot stock opened at €15.49 ($18.22) on Tuesday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.72). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.81.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

