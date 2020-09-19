Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$306,730.40.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$73.88 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

