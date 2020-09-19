Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.