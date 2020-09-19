Pfizer’s (PFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.61.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 220,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,308,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 234,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

