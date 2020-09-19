PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. The company continues to make considerable investments in gas-related projects, and electric system safety and reliability. A comparative analysis of the company’s forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio indicates a relatively positive picture that might boost investors’ confidence in the stock. However, unforeseen natural calamities weigh on PG&E Corp., thereby pushing up its expenses. Notably, it incurred costs of $826 million for clean-up and repair of its facilities through Jun 30, 2020, in connection with the 2018 Camp fire. The operation and decommissioning of its nuclear power plants expose it to potentially significant liabilities. It has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PG&E by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PG&E by 56.8% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PG&E by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

